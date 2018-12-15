Slain Bulandshahr youth’s parents threaten self-immolation outside Yogi Adityanath’s residence

The parents of Sumit Choudhary, the 21-year-old killed in the Bulandshahr mob violence on December 3, have threatened to immolate themselves outside the chief minister’s residence in Lucknow on December 18 to protest the inclusion of their son’s name in the list of suspects and non-acceptance of their demands for compensation so far.

After Choudhary, along with police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, was killed in the clashes between a mob of cattle vigilantes and police, the state government declared an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh for Choudhary’s family while the district administration assured them of Rs 5 lakh.

The family wants more: Rs 50 lakh and a government job for Choudhary’s elder brother. They have also demanded withdrawal of his name from the first information report (FIR) lodged by police after the violence.

Videos showing Choudhury, as part of the mob, have emerged. They also show him injured by a bullet.

Choudhury’s father Amarjeet Singh has alleged that police have registered an FIR that is different from what he wanted. His claim is that inspector Subodh Kumar Singh killed his son. Singh is upset that the inspector has been treated as a martyr but his son “declared a rioter and his name included in the FIR”.

He accused officials of ignoring the family’s demands.

“All my dreams are shattered and life has lost its charm,” he said, announcing that his wife Neeta and he had decided to end their lives in front of CM Yogi Adityanath’s house on December 18.

Meanwhile, right-wing Hindu organisations such as Akhil Bharatiya Sant Parishad, Hindu Raksha Dal, Hindu Swabhiman Dal and Rashtriya Jat Ekta Manch have come forward in support of the family and the army jawan, Jeetendra Malik aka Jeetu Fauji, who has been arrested for the killing of the inspector.

Parishad’s national convenor Yati Narsinghanand Sarswati, Hindu Swabhiman Dal’s national president Yati Maa Chetnanand Saraswati, Hindu Raksha Dal’s Pinki Choudhary and Beerpal Singh of Jat Ekta Manch met the family and assured them of support in their ‘fight for justice’.

Parishad leader Sarswati declared he would begin a relay hunger strike with Choudhury’s father at Kaala Aam crossing of Bulandshahar from Sunday. The leaders also declared they would convene a maha panchayat at the Bulandshahr district magistrate’s office on December 30.

Chetnanand Saraswati said “exploitation of Hindus would not be tolerated”.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 17:41 IST