SM Krishna: Stalwart who shaped Bengaluru

Former Union external affairs minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, who rose through Karnataka politics to take national centre stage and helped transform Bengaluru into a global information technology hub, died after prolonged illness on Tuesday morning. He was 92.

A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, Krishna served as Karnataka’s chief minister from 1999 to 2004 and as India’s external affairs minister from 2009 to 2012 as part of a six-decade-long political career.

Krishna transitioned from an impressive academic career to politics when he won the assembly elections as an independent candidate from Maddur in 1962, stunning then Congress veteran and sitting minister HK Veeranna Gowda.

The former Maharashtra governor breathed his last at 2:45am on Tuesday. The Karnataka government announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the veteran leader. His last rites will be performed with full state honours at his native in Mandya district on Wednesday.

The state mourning is from December 10 to 12, an official notification said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress president Mallijkarjun Kharge and other leaders paid rich tributes to Krishna, who left the Congress in 2017 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Shri SM Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others,” Modi said on X. “He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka’s chief minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. Shri SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker,” the PM said.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Krishna left behind a rich legacy of statesmanship and public service.

Kharge hailed Krishna as a true champion of development who made significant contributions to the state and the nation.

“His vision, dedication and exceptional public service played a pivotal role in Karnataka’s progress, while his approach to balance welfare with development placed a global stamp on Bengaluru’s transformative paradigm. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers,” he said on X.

Born on May 1, 1932, in the Somanahalli village of Mandya district, Krishna’s early life was defined by academic excellence. The son of SC Mallaiah, he earned a law degree from Bengaluru’s Government Law College and went on to become a Fulbright Scholar at Southern Methodist University and George Washington University in the United States. Inspired by John F. Kennedy’s leadership during his time in the US, Krishna often cited Kennedy as his political ideal.

Upon returning to India, Krishna initially worked as a professor of international law at Renukacharya Law College in Bengaluru. However, his passion for public service led him to enter politics in 1962.

Krishna quickly rose through the political ranks, entering national politics in 1968 as a Lok Sabha member. Representing Mandya for two consecutive terms, he later returned to Karnataka politics in 1972. Over the years, he held key positions, including minister for commerce, industries, and parliamentary affairs, speaker of the Karnataka assembly, and Rajya Sabha member.

As chief minister from 1999 to 2004, Krishna spearheaded a period of transformation in Karnataka. Under his leadership, Bengaluru became synonymous with India’s tech revolution. His governance emphasised public-private partnerships and corporate-style management, earning global recognition for “Brand Bengaluru.” Visionary initiatives such as the Bangalore Agenda Task Force (BATF) exemplified his forward-thinking approach to urban development.

“SM Krishna was a visionary moderniser who transformed Karnataka into a global tech leader. His creation of Vision Groups remains a unique model worldwide. He was one of the greatest chief ministers the country has seen,” said Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

A senior bureaucrat who worked closely with Krishna likened him to a CEO. “When he assumed office in 1999, he knew that Chandrababu Naidu was also leveraging the IT boom. He told reporters he would function more like a CEO than a CM,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

Krishna’s tenure faced significant challenges, including the 108-day kidnapping of Kannada actor Rajkumar by the notorious sandalwood smuggler Veerappan. The incident, which caused widespread unrest, saw Krishna make an emotional appeal on All India Radio for Rajkumar’s release. While negotiations secured the actor’s safe return, the episode dented the government’s image. His tenure also saw standoffs between Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery water-sharing issue.

While Krishna’s tenure laid the foundation for Bengaluru’s emergence as a global innovation hub, his administration faced criticism for an urban-centric focus, with rural communities contending with drought and agrarian distress. His decision to call early assembly elections in 2004, alongside Lok Sabha polls, backfired, resulting in a fractured mandate and the end of his tenure as chief minister.

In 2004, Krishna was appointed governor of Maharashtra, serving until 2008. During his tenure, he played a key role in approving the controversial ban on dance bars.

Returning to national politics in 2009, Krishna became India’s external affairs minister under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He managed key diplomatic challenges, representing India on the global stage. Known for his sharp style and articulate communication, Krishna earned respect as a statesman but also stoked a controversy at the United Nations Security Council in 2011, when he read the Portuguese foreign minister’s speech by mistake.

In 2017, Krishna left the Congress and joined the BJP at the age of 84, citing dissatisfaction with the Congress’s direction. Though he maintained a low profile after the switch, he participated in campaigning during the 2019 elections. In January 2023, Krishna retired from active politics.

President Droupadi Murmu noted his unwavering commitment to public service. “As chief minister of Karnataka, he earned people’s affection for his commitment to development of the state,” she said on X.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged Krishna’s pivotal role in shaping the state’s IT and biotech sectors, calling him “a statesman without enemies.” “Karnataka will always remain indebted to his contributions, particularly towards the growth of the IT and BT sectors,” he said.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda remembered Krishna as a long-time colleague and friend, despite their political differences. “We started out in politics around the same time and pursued different approaches to development and governance,” Gowda said.