‘At just 49…’: Smriti Irani on if she has left politics after TV acting return with ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi…’

Former union minister Smriti Irani, who is making a major comeback to TV acting with a redux of the series ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ that made her a household name as ‘Tulsi’, has said she has not moved away from politics. She underlined that she is 49, not old enough to retire. Politician-actor Smriti Irani in her first look as Tulsi Virani from the reboot of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.(PTI)

This is not political retirement at all, she told India Today TV in an interview: “Who retires at 49? People aren't even able to start their (political) careers at 49. I have been an MP thrice; been a minister for five departments. There's still a long way to go.”

Asked if she would contest the 2029 election from Amethi — having lost in 2024 to Congress candidate KL Sharma — she did not give a direct answer, citing party as the decision-maker. “I cannot predict what the party will decide. Maybe the party will decide something in 2026, or even 2025,” she said, smiling.

She denied, however, that she was asked to contest the Delhi assembly polls in early 2025, in which the BJP managed to dislodge Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

As for Amethi, where she famously defeated the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi in 2019, and her plans to re-enter Parliament, she said, “I know not what responsibility the party will give me. But I do know I established my credentials with my work as an MP.”

She also claimed she would have “absolutely” defeated Rahul Gandhi if he were to be Congress candidate against her in 2024 too: “That's why he did not contest (from Amethi)."

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress fielded KL Sharma from Amethi who defeated Irani, while Rahul Gandhi won from neighbouring Rae Bareli besides Wayanad in Kerala.

In response to a question, she also said it's no longer part of her responsibilities to attack Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

About her return to TV acting, she laughed and gave what she termed a “childish” answer: “Meri marzi (It's my choice)… I have always been like this... I do not believe in living a small life."

“I have not moved away (from politics). But I understand I have to face more taunts since I have defeated the Congress president (Rahul Gandhi in 2019),” she said.