Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
'Congrats on water sports!': AAP pours scorn on BJP after Delhi chokes on rain

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 23, 2025 12:27 pm IST

Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj raise questions by sharing videos of apparent civic mess after the downpour in Delhi NCR; Congress gets in on it too

As rain pounded Delhi on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) poured scorn at the ruling BJP and raised questions by sharing videos of apparent civic mess after the downpour.

A woman rowing a 'boat' in rainwater in an X post by former Delhi CM Atishi.(X/@AtishiAAP)
A woman rowing a 'boat' in rainwater in an X post by former Delhi CM Atishi.(X/@AtishiAAP)

Former chief minister Atishi posted or shared a series of video clips on her X account, including one purportedly from a school in Tikri Kalan where a classroom had knee-deep water.

Sharing the X post by a journalist, the leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly wrote in Hindi: “The BJP government should be ashamed.”

She tagged CM Rekha Gupta and mayor Raja Iqbal Singh asking them where they were.

In another post, she shared an ANI video showing people wading through rainwater, and remarked: “Many congratulations to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for starting water sports in Delhi!”

HT could not independently verify the videos.

In yet another post, she shared a video in which a woman in an inflatable pool fashioned as a boat in stagnant rainwater is asking questions of BJP's Patparganj MLA Ravinder Singh Negi.

“This is the same place where, two years ago, Ravi Negi ji rowed a boat. He claims to have since worked at war scale (against waterlogging). What happened to all that effort?” the woman in the video says in Hindi.

The AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal lost power in Delhi early this year to the BJP after over 10 years of rule. The AAP had won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls but chose not to take part in the mayoral election after its assembly poll defeat, saying it did not have the numbers.

On the rain and waterlogging issue on Wednesday, AAP's Delhi unit chief and former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also shared some videos, one of which was from his constituency, Greater Kailash.

In it, an AAP supporter says that just 20 minutes of light rain has resulted in waterlogging in Kailash Colony.

The Delhi Congress X handle also posted a video showing a man “swimming” next to a flyover.

Also read | Delhi-NCR chokes in heavy rain: Massive jams, waterlogged roads hit commuters

