Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle is marrying NRI Arjun Bhalla: Who is he?

Union minister Smriti Irani arrived in Rajasthan on Wednesday to attend her daughter Shanelle Irani's wedding to NRI Arjun Bhalla. They are getting married in the 15th-century Khimsar Fort – now a heritage hotel – with family members and close friends in attendance. The minister shared the news of the couple getting engaged in December 2021 on her Instagram account.

Who is Arjun Bhalla?

While Shanelle is a lawyer by profession, media reports claim that Bhalla is an MBA degree holder. He reportedly lives in Canada, with his family of four - parents, Sunil and Shabina Bhalla and a younger brother.

As per reports, he did his schooling at St. Robert Catholic High School in Canada’s Ontario. He also holds an LLB degree from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom. On the professional front, Bhalla has been associated with companies including Apple Inc. Though he has a private Instagram account, the one Irani tagged while announcing the engagement, his bio leads to another account called ‘away from the shades’ which reveals he is also a shutterbug.

Welcoming Bhalla into the family, Irani announced the engagement news saying, “To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our madcap family… bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings.”

Smriti Irani has three children Shanelle, Zohr, and Zoish. While Zohr and Zoish are Smriti's children with her husband Zubin Irani, Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.

