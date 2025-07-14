Sneha Debnath's neighbour recalls day she went missing: 'Mistook my car for cab'

A neighbour of 19-year-old Delhi University student Sneha Debnath who was found dead recalled seeing her on the day she went missing. Paras Chhikara, the neighbour, said he saw Sneha at around 5:30 am on July 7 when he was returning from work. Paras Chhikara (R), the neighbour, said he saw Sneha at around 5:30 am on July 7 when he returned from work.

Paras said he parked his car and Sneha sat inside it, mistaking it for the cab she had called. He also said that Sneha's mother had come to drop her off downstairs and clicked a picture of his car's number plate.

"After realising that this wasn't her cab, the girl apologised and deboarded. After this, she got into another car that she had booked online and left," Chhikara told news agency ANI.

Sneha Debnath, a student at Delhi University's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, was found dead on Sunday after being missing for six days. Cops said that a cab driver confirmed to them that he dropped Sneha at Signature Bridge.

Recalling his encounter with Sneha, Paras also said it was the first time he saw her, even though her family had moved to the locality two months ago.

"I learned recently that they had moved here only two months ago. However, I saw her for the first time. On the 9th, I dropped her mother and sister to Mehrauli police station and then only I came to know that she was missing," he added.

Sneha had last spoken to her family on July 7 at 5:56 am, and told them she was going to meet a friend named Pitunia at the Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

But when Sneha's family contacted Pitunia after being unable to reach their daughter for over three hours, they found out that the twonever met.

Sneha's body was found floating in river Yamuna near a flyover in Delhi, and some eyewitnesses reportedly said they saw a girl standing on the bridge, reported news agency PTI.