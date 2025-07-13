Body of missing DU student Sneha Debnath found in Yamuna river: Delhi Police

The body of 19-year-old student of Delhi University, who was missing for the past six days, has been found by the Delhi police, reported PTI. Her body was retrieved from the Yamuna River near Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi on Sunday evening, police said. Sneha Debnath, the 19-year-old Tripura student went missing in Delhi on July 7 after last speaking to her family early that morning.(X)

Sneha Debnath, whose family originally hails from Tripura, was a resident of Paryavaran Complex in south Delhi. She was a student at Delhi University’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College and went missing on July 7 after last speaking to her family on Monday morning, shortly before her phone was switched off.

Sneha's body was found floating in the Yamuna river under the Geeta Colony flyover and was identified by her family, said officials.

Before she went missing, Debnath had left a note behind which indicated that she intended to jump off the Signature Bridge, built across the Yamuna river, according to police.

What Sneha Debnath told family before she went missing

Sneha Debnath last contacted her family on Monday, July 7 at around 5:56 am and told them that she was going to Sarai Rohilla railway station in Delhi with her friend Pitunia.

Later, when her family tried to contact Sneha, her phone was switched off, after which they contacted her friend Pitunia who told them that Sneha did not meet her that day. Panicked, Sneha family's launched a campaign to look for her.

The family came to know that Sneha went to Signature Bridge in north Delhi through the cab driver who dropped her, however, they could not find any CCTV footage to ascertain what happened after that.

Two days later on July 9, the Delhi Police, along with the National Disaster Relief Force, started looking for Sneha in the area around the Signature Bridge but could not find her.

On Sunday, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha's office also took cognizance of the matter and said that necessary instructions have been promptly issued to the police to take immediate and appropriate action.

Following this, Tripura police also got involved and sought help of their Delhi counterparts to look for Sneha.