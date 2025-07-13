‘Feel like failure’: Missing Tripura girl’s family finds note in her Delhi home

A week after 19-year-old Delhi University student Sneha Debnath went missing, her family has reportedly discovered a handwritten note in her room that suggests she may have taken her own life by jumping off Delhi’s Signature Bridge. Sneha Debnath, the 19-year-old Tripura student who went missing in Delhi on July 7 after last speaking to her family early that morning.(X)

The letter, written in Sneha’s handwriting, said, “I just feel like a failure and burden and it was getting unbearable to live like this,” reported NDTV. It further adds, “I had decided to end my life by jumping from Signature Bridge.” The note also states that there was “no foul play” involved and that it was “my decision.”

Sneha, originally from Sabroom in Tripura, was a student at Delhi University’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College. She went missing on July 7 after last speaking to her family on Monday morning, shortly before her phone was switched off.

Earlier on Sunday, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha took cognizance of the matter. A statement from chief minister's office, read, “The report of Miss Sneha Debnath, a resident of Sabroom, who has reportedly gone missing in New Delhi, has come to the notice of the Chief Minister's Office.”

The CMO added that instructions had been issued to the police to take "immediate and appropriate action."

What Sneha Debnath told family before she went missing

Before going missing on July 7, Sneha Debnath had informed her family over a phone call that she was heading to Sarai Rohilla railway station with her friend Pitunia.

However, less than three hours later, her phone was found switched off, sparking immediate concern. When the family contacted Pitunia, she claimed she never met Sneha that day.

The family then traced a cab driver who confirmed dropping Sneha near the Signature Bridge—a location known for poor CCTV coverage and safety concerns. A joint search operation by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the NDRF began on July 9, covering a 7-km radius around the bridge.

The lack of surveillance footage in that vicinity has significantly hindered progress. As of July 13, Sneha remains untraceable.

Another concerning detail in Sneha Debnath’s disappearance, according to her family, is that she had not made any bank transactions in the past four months, raising questions about how she was managing her expenses while living in Delhi.

The family also noted that she left without carrying any of her belongings.