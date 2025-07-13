Tripura girl's mysterious disappearance in Delhi: No belongings, bank account untouched for 4 months

A 19-year-old girl from Tripura’s Sabroom has gone missing in Delhi, with no trace since Monday. The girl, identified as Sneha Debnath, is a student of Delhi University’s Atma Ram Sanatana Dharma College. According to news agency ANI, she last had a conversation with her family on Monday, July 7. Sneha Debnath told her family that she would be accompanying one of her friends to Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla railway station. (X/ ANI)

Another bizarre revelation in Sneha's disappearance is that, according to her family, she has not made any bank transactions in the last four months, raising alarms as to how she was funding her living in the national capital. She is also said to have left without any belongings.

The last call from Sneha Debnath

Sneha Debnath last talked to her family on the morning of July 7, telling them that she would be accompanying one of her friends, identified as Pitunia, to Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla railway station. That call was at 5.56 am.

By 8.45 am the same day, her phone was reportedly switched off. This raised concern among her family, who contacted Pitunia to know about Sneha’s whereabouts. Pitunia revealed that she did not meet Sneha as planned.

The family then traced a cab driver, who confirmed dropping Sneha near Delhi's Signature Bridge, a location known for safety concerns and poor CCTV coverage. That is her last known location.

The Delhi police Crime Branch and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched a massive search operation on July 9 within a 7-kilometre radius of her last location. However, the absence of surveillance footage in the area has severely hampered investigators' reconstruction of Sneha's final movements. After five days of searching, they are still empty-handed.

Authorities have issued a public appeal, urging anyone with information about Sneha's whereabouts to come forward. The case remains under active investigation, and the search continues to intensify.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha intervenes in the Sneha Debnath case

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has been informed about the Sneha Debnath disappearance case, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a social media statement

"The report of Miss Sneha Debnath, a resident of Sabroom, who has reportedly gone missing in New Delhi, has come to the notice of the Chief Minister's Office,” the social media statement said.

The post on X further stated that Saha has given necessary instructions to the police to take immediate and appropriate action in the Sneha Debnath disappearance case. “Following this, necessary instructions have been promptly issued to the police to take immediate and appropriate action," the statement added.