‘Going to railway station’: Tripura girl’s last call to parents before vanishing in Delhi | What we know so far

A 19-year-old student from Tripura’s Sabroom, identified as Sneha Debnath, has been missing in Delhi since July 7. Sneha, a student of Delhi University’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, last spoke to her family on Monday morning before her phone went off. Sneha Debnath, the 19-year-old Tripura student who went missing in Delhi on July 7 after last speaking to her family early that morning.(X)

Her family has since raised alarms, citing the absence of recent bank transactions and the fact that she left without any belongings. A multi-agency search operation including Delhi police and NDRF team.

The family has also released a public appeal for any kind of information regarding her whereabouts. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha also intervened on Saturday, instructing police to act swiftly in the matter.

Tripura girl missing since July 7: What we know so far