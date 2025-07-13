‘Going to railway station’: Tripura girl’s last call to parents before vanishing in Delhi | What we know so far
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 03:05 PM IST
Tripura girl Sneha Debnath told parents that she was going to accompany her friend, Pitunia, to Sarai Rohilla railway station in Delhi.
A 19-year-old student from Tripura’s Sabroom, identified as Sneha Debnath, has been missing in Delhi since July 7. Sneha, a student of Delhi University’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, last spoke to her family on Monday morning before her phone went off.
Her family has since raised alarms, citing the absence of recent bank transactions and the fact that she left without any belongings. A multi-agency search operation including Delhi police and NDRF team.
The family has also released a public appeal for any kind of information regarding her whereabouts. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha also intervened on Saturday, instructing police to act swiftly in the matter.
Tripura girl missing since July 7: What we know so far
- Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old student from Tripura, last contacted her family at 5:56 am on July 7. During the call, she informed them that she was going to accompany her friend, identified as Pitunia, to Sarai Rohilla railway station in Delhi.
- However, less than three hours later, her mobile phone was found to be switched off, raising immediate concern among her family members. Despite repeated attempts, they were unable to reach her, prompting them to contact Pitunia.
- When contacted by the family, Sneha's friend Pitunia told the family she never met Sneha that day.
- The family tracked down a cab driver who confirmed dropping Sneha near Signature Bridge, a location with poor CCTV coverage and safety concerns.
- The Delhi Police Crime Branch and the NDRF began a search on July 9 within a 7-km radius of Signature Bridge. Lack of surveillance footage has hindered the investigation. As of July 13, she remains untraceable.
- According to Sneha’s family, she has not made any bank transactions in the last four months, raising concerns about how she was managing expenses in Delhi.
- Reacting to the development of missing girl, Tripura chief minister’s office said, “The report of Miss Sneha Debnath, a resident of Sabroom, who has reportedly gone missing in New Delhi, has come to the notice of the Chief Minister's Office,” the post read.
- The CMO added that necessary instructions have been promptly issued to the police to take immediate and appropriate action.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
