Her piercing rebuttal to comments of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), has won the hearts of Indians the world over. And India’s first secretary to UN, Sneha Dubey has overnight emerged as the new icon of inspiration for the youth! She is garnering unprecedented praise for her fiery response, ever since the video clipping of her speech has gone viral on social media.

What’s caught the attention of many is Dubey’s choice of words and the deft delivery by this Indian Foreign Service’s officer. “In a country where women are often thought to be suppressed and not have political views, Sneha has proved that women too can give a strong counter argument. She is the voice of the youth, who often feel alienated from politics, and shows how a young female can fight against inequalities in society, and leave a strong impression on the world stage,” says Gitoshri Sen, a BA Psychology (Hons) student at Delhi University (DU).

Dubey’s coherent speech has also kindled pride in the UPSC aspirants, who say they too want to make an impact like this young civil servant from 2012 batch. “What better epitome can the world get at such an important platform where women empowerment is all up to shut the false claims of Pakistan,” asks Jasika Pawar, a UPSC aspirant. Adding to this view, Pragya Gupta, another Delhi-based UPSC aspirant, says, “Pakistan tries to use the world stage to tarnish India’s image through platforms like the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and UNGA. But, all this is without much success till there are IFS officers like Sneha! It’s inspiring to see the fake faces being served a strong and befitting reply by a feisty, young Indian diplomat.”

Sneha Dubey: The new, young inspiration for Gen Z

Sejal Chopra, another DU student feels “really proud at how young minds like Dubey are thinking and voicing their concerns for our country”. Chopra opines, “What Sneha has said is correct in every sense, and it’s known that Pakistan does favour terrorism, which has been hampering not just India’s growth but also disrupting the peace of humanity across the globe. It’s impossible for Pakistan’s government to not know what kind of militant or terrorist activities are thriving on their soil! It’s very important to point this out at such a platform where the world sees and accepts Pakistan at face value. I’m in awe of how this girl articulated all these thoughts so well, and yet mentioned all the crucial issues in a respectable yet firm tone!”

Even students of Dubey’s alma mater, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), are hailing her speech. “She has done a great job at the UN platform,” says Danish, a research scholar at JNU’s School of International Studies. “Our Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, is also an alumna of this school... Deliberations on international relations are part of the course and training here, and aid in becoming a diplomat. Being a student of the same college, I feel truly proud, and also hope to serve our country in future!”

All about Sneha Dubey!

* An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of 2012 batch, she cleared the UPSC exam in one attempt.

* She was born in Goa, and did her schooling there. Later, she pursued higher education at Pune’s Fergusson College and MPhil from Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.

* She wanted to join the IFS since she was 12.

* Her father works in a multinational company, and mother is a school teacher.

