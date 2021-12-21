Cyclonic circulation over Pak, western disturbances to bring snowfall in J&K, Himachal; rain in 7 NE states

As northwest India shivers in a cold wave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and rainfall over seven northeast states till December 29.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, a western disturbance lies over north Pakistan, while two additional ones are expected to hit northwest India in quick succession. The first of two newer western disturbances will commence from December 24 on Christmas Eve and the second from December 26.

Owing to these conditions, snowfall, as well as rainfall, have been forecast in some states and UTs of northwest and northeast India.

States and Union territories (UTs) in northwest India experienced near-zero and sub-zero temperatures for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with the Met department predicting the conditions to subside starting Wednesday.

Parts of Haryana, west Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand, among others, reported cold to severe cold wave conditions earlier in the day.

Delhi witnessed yet another chilly morning, with the mercury in the national capital's primary observatory in Safdarjung, dipping to four degrees Celsius, news agency ANI reported. The city saw its coldest morning of the season on Monday after the temperature dropped to 2.9 degrees Celsius at the Jafarpur weather station in southwest Delhi.

Here are the latest IMD alerts on snowfall and rainfall:

1. Light to moderate scattered or fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall is very likely over the western Himalaya region between December 24 and 29, with a probability of isolated heavy falls over Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on December 27.

2. Light to moderate scattered or isolated rainfall is likely over adjoining plains of northwest India between December 26 and 29.

3. The IMD bulletin has forecasted light to moderate isolated or scattered rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days. These regions may also witness thunderstorms and lightning on December 22 and 23. Isolated hailstorms are also expected over Arunachal Pradesh on December 22 and 23, and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur on December 22.