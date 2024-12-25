226 roads closed in Himachal due to snowfall, IMD warns of 'severe cold' till Sunday; J&K faces 'Chillai-Kalan'

A total of 226 roads, including three national highways, were closed in Himachal Pradesh following snowfall across several districts, news agency PTI reported citing officials on Wednesday. Mandi: People on their way during snowfall, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday.(PTI)

Affected roads include Attari and Leh, Sanj to Aut in Kullu district, Khab Sangam in Kinnaur, and Gramphoo in Lahaul and Spiti.

Higher-altitude regions, such as Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, and Dalhousie, are experiencing sub-zero temperatures, while even the plains of Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, and Kangra are facing severe cold, disrupting daily life and travel.

The Met Office further predicted rain and snow in isolated areas, particularly in Shimla, from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon, with peak precipitation expected on Saturday.

An intense cold wave continued in Mandi, Manali, Chamba, Una, Hamirpur, and Sundernagar, while dense and moderate fog was observed in Sundernagar and Mandi, respectively.

Manali: A man removes snow from vehicles after fresh snowfall, in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024.

The weather office has issued an 'orange' warning for severe cold in Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi on Wednesday, and a 'yellow' warning for dense fog in parts of the Bhakra Dam reservoir area and the Balh Valley in Mandi on Thursday and Sunday.

Meanwhile in Uttarakhand, stray cows in Badrinath were moved to lower valleys of Chamoli district on Tuesday due to the heavy snowfall. Cold winds have been sweeping across the state since Monday, with fresh snow in high-altitude areas like Chamoli and Uttarkashi, and light showers in lower regions.

Snowfall was also recorded in the Valley of Flowers National Park, Nanda Devi National Park, Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary, and villages above Mana and Malari in Niti Valley.

Pedestrians on a snow-covered road after fresh snowfall at Harsil Valley, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.

Snowfall situation across parts of Himachal Pradesh

People in Himachal Pradesh experienced a harsh cold wave as minimum temperatures dropped across the region. Jot received 10 cm of snow in the past 24 hours, followed by Khadrala (5 cm), Pooh (2 cm), Sangla (1.2 cm), and Keylong (1 cm).

Tabo in the Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature in the state, with a night temperature of minus 10.6 degrees Celcius. According to the state emergency operation centre, quoted by PTI, 123 roads were closed in Shimla district, 36 in Lahaul and Spiti, and 25 in Kullu. Additionally, 173 transformers were disrupted, affecting power supply across the state.

Locals and tourists hoping for a white Christmas in Shimla were disappointed as the city was greeted by bright sunshine on Wednesday morning.

According to the Met office, rainfall was recorded across various locations, with Bhuntar receiving 9.7 mm, Rampur 9.4 mm, Shimla 8.4 mm, Bajaura 8 mm, Seobagh 7.2 mm, Manali 7 mm, Gohar 6 mm, Mandi 5.4 mm, and Jubbarhatti 3.8 mm.

Snowfall conditions in Jammu and Kashmir

Minimum temperatures have dropped at most locations in Kashmir as the region continues to endure severe cold, causing several water bodies and supply lines to freeze.

According to the meteorological department on Wednesday, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7.3°C on Tuesday night, a further decline from the previous night's minus 6.6°C. The department forecasts a further decrease of 2-3°C in the minimum temperatures over the next two days.

Partially frozen Dal Lake, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, as Kashmir witnesses the 40-day period of harsh winter 'Chillai Kalan'.

Temperatures dropped across all other weather stations in the Kashmir valley except Gulmarg. Currently, the region is in the midst of 'Chillai-Kalan,' the harshest 40-day winter period that began on December 21. During this time, both maximum and minimum temperatures are typically below normal, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

Chillai-Kalan, known for its frequent and heavy snowfall, ends on January 30, but the cold wave persists beyond this period. This is followed by 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) for 20 days and 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) for 10 days.

