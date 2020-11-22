Snowfall likely in Uttarakhand districts over next few days: IMD bulletin

india

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:58 IST

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that light snowfall is likely to occur in five districts of Uttarakhand over the next few days, starting from Monday.

In a bulletin issued by the IMD authorities on Sunday afternoon, it predicted that very light to light rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur at a few places of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts and at isolated places in Dehradun and Tehri districts of the hill state from Monday onwards.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining eight districts of the state.

On Sunday, the maximum temperatures remained appreciably below normal to normal in plains and below normal to normal in hills of Uttarakhand.

The minimum temperatures remained markedly below normal to below normal in plains and appreciably below normal to below normal in hills of Uttarakhand.

The highest maximum temperature at 28 degrees Celsius (C) was recorded at Khatima and the lowest minimum temperature at 1 degree C was recorded at Ranichauri.

Data showed that the state has a cumulative rainfall deficit of 85%, as three out of the 13 districts received zero precipitation.

Uttarakhand has received 6 millimeters (mm) of rainfall from October till November 18, as compared to 40 mm, which is the normal range for this period.