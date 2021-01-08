e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Snowfall warning for hills; light rain likely in NW plains today

Snowfall warning for hills; light rain likely in NW plains today

Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely over Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours

india Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 08:39 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A snow-clearing machine ploughs through a road on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 6.
A snow-clearing machine ploughs through a road on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 6.(AP)
         

Rain and snowfall is likely today over the Western Himalayas and light rain is expected in some parts of the northwestern plains including Punjab, Haryana, northeast Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over western parts of Afghanistan, snowfall in the hills and light rain is likely in the plains today.

Due to a cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea and another cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu coast, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the southern peninsular India during the next 2-3 days.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of a trough (area of low pressure) in low level easterlies from Karnataka coast to Maharashtra coast in lower tropospheric levels; isolated to scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Maharashtra during the next 2 days.

Over northwest India, the minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 3 to 4 degree Celsius over most parts during the next 4-5 days.

Cold wave conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on January 8 and 9.

Due to abundant moisture available and other favourable meteorological features, dense to very dense fog is likely over parts of Punjab and Haryana and dense fog over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh is likely today.

tags
top news
2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after US Capitol chaos
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after US Capitol chaos
3rd Test live: India rattle Australia’s tail but Smith firm
3rd Test live: India rattle Australia’s tail but Smith firm
Temple priest, prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case, arrested
Temple priest, prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case, arrested
Trump concedes defeat, condemns Capitol violence
Trump concedes defeat, condemns Capitol violence
Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted
Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted
Snowfall warning for hills; light rain likely in NW plains today
Snowfall warning for hills; light rain likely in NW plains today
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In