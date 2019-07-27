‘Social harmony hurt by Mamata’s appeasement policy’: Bengal Governor

Outgoing West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Saturday hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying chief minister Mamata Banerjee follows an appeasement policy that is hurting social harmony in the state. He also expressed concern about ongoing violence and the current law and order situation.

Tripathi, 85, whose tenure witnessed quite a few face-offs between the Governor House and Nabanna, the state secretariat, said Banerjee has the power and determination to implement policies but needs to keep emotions under control. In the past, Tripathi earned Banerjee’s wrath for asking questions on raging issues. The chief minister often accused him of following orders from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Tripathi’s successor, Jagdeep Dhankar, will take oath on July 30.

“Her (Banerjee’s) policy of appeasement has the effect of adversely affecting societal harmony... I think she should look at every citizen equally. I believe that every citizen of West Bengal should be dealt with equally without discrimination,” Tripathi told PTI. “Discrimination is apparent. Her statements indicate the discrimination,” he said.

He said the law and order situation in Bengal should improve. “I don’t know why people are adopting violence. There may be a political reason, a communal reason or influx of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas or several other causes,” he said.

The TMC leadership lashed out at the outgoing governor. TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “We always said that the Raj Bhavan has turned into a BJP party office. His parting statement has proved us right. Whatever he has said won’t bring glory to the chair of the governor.”

Tripathi praised the role of senior police officers during the recent Lok Sabha polls but alleged that those at the lower level were influenced by political parties.

“I received complaints that the elections in West Bengal were not fair, to a certain extent. The thing which I did not like was the interference of the police at the lowest level. Higher police officers are good. They are sincere, but constables and sub-inspectors align themselves to one party or the other with the result that they have not been able to maintain the confidence of the people in the electoral process,” he said.

Referring to recent public agitations on an array of issues, Tripathi said, “Agitations start only when somebody fails. That is a general principle and is applicable to various situations.”

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “We brought law and order issues to his notice several times. Probably he did not make public statements to avoid controversy. TMC leaders always insulted him.”

(With inputs from agencies).

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 23:37 IST