Social media platforms must share revenue fairly with content creators: Vaishnaw

Social media platforms must ensure fair revenue sharing with content creators and take full responsibility for the content they host, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on Thursday while addressing the Digital News Publishers Association Conclave 2026. Vaishnaw also underlined that platforms must be accountable for user safety. (@AshwiniVaishnaw)

Stressing the need to correct structural imbalances in the digital ecosystem, the minister said, “Social media platforms must also share revenue in a fair way with the people who are creating the content, whether it is news persons, the conventional media, the creators sitting in far-flung areas, influencers, the professors and researchers who are disseminating their work using the platforms.”

“Everywhere the principle now has to be set right and there has to be a fair share of revenue with the people who are creating the content”, he said.

Also Read:India’s electronics scheme draws ₹1.15L cr investment commitments, nearly twice the target: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw also underlined that platforms must be accountable for user safety.

“Social Media platforms must take the responsibility for the content that is hosted by them. The online safety of children, the online safety of all citizens is the responsibility of the platforms, non adherence to these principles will definitely make them responsible,” he said.

Referring to the evolving nature of the internet, the minister cautioned against the misuse of synthetic content. He said such content should not be generated without the consent of the person whose face or voice or personality has been used to create it.

“I will request the platforms to cooperate with this human society’s basic need and the society which is today asking for this change has to be respected,” he added.