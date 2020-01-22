e-paper
Home / India News / Sodomised boy hangs self in hostel, 18-page suicide note reveals details: Cops

Sodomised boy hangs self in hostel, 18-page suicide note reveals details: Cops

Fourteen students from a hostel in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur have been charged with abetment to suicide, unnatural sexual offences under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

india Updated: Jan 22, 2020 09:10 IST
Nagpur
The boy used to stay in the same hostel as the accused and his 18-page suicide note has detailed the sexual assaults perpetrated on him, a Chandrapur police station official said.
Fourteen students from a hostel in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sodomising a Class 12 boy, who later committed suicide on January 18, police said.

“He hanged himself in his Seva Dal hostel room on January 18. The 18-page suicide note was found on Monday. He has given explicit details of the sexual assaults after which we arrested the 14 boys staying in the same hostel as well as its watchman,” he said.

They have been charged with abetment to suicide, unnatural sexual offences under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

