Solar case: Court cancels bails of two key accused
A local court in Kozhikode cancelled on Thursday the bail granted to two key accused in the solar panel fraud case — Saritha Nair and her husband Biju Radhakrishnan — after they failed to appear before it. Ordering their arrest, the court scheduled the next hearing on February 25.
The case centres around a fictitious solar energy company called Team Solar formed in 2013 allegedly by Saritha Nair and Radhakrishnan, who boasted of their contacts with the chief minister’s office, and cheated people out of money by seeking investments with the promise of making them business partners or offering to install solar power units. Radhakrishnan was also named accused in a murder case.
The case surfaced in 2014 and 60 cases were registered against Nair and her husband, of which they have been convicted in four and were currently out on bail. Oommen Chandy, the then chief minister of Kerala, sacked two of his private secretaries and the state public relations director when their names cropped up in the case.
Nair has also accused many Congress leaders, including Chandy, of sexually harassing her. This case was handed over to the CBI last month by the Pinarayi Vijayan Government.
On Thursday, the court was hearing a case filed by businessman Abdul Majeed with the Kasaba police in 2012, who has accused the two of taking ₹42.70 lakh from him for providing franchise in their company besides installing solar panels in his office and house. But neither the contract was executed nor money refunded, the complainant stated.
Biju Radhakrishanan and Saritha are the first and second accused respectively in the case, trial of which began on January 25, 2018. As many as 36 witnesses were examined during the trial that concluded in October 2018.
On January 25, just months ahead of assembly elections due to take place in the state, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the state handed over a probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The decision triggered massive protests by the Opposition Congress, which called the move politically motivated.The party said it will deal with it legally and politically. The government also constituted a judicial commission to probe the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Solar case: Court cancels bails of two key accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice on Union’s plea to club petitions against OTT platforms from HCs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha says Andhra ‘invading’ its territory, seeks contempt action
- The Naveen Patnaik government moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, accusing Andhra Pradesh of “invading” into its territory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I will join the BJP when we have black snow in Kashmir’: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Alliances may change but ideology will not’: EPS assures Muslim voters in TN
- AIADMK and BJP formalised their alliance for the assembly elections slated for April-May in Tamil Nadu. They joined hands ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha moves SC, seeks contempt proceedings against Andhra over border row
- In the contempt of court petition, the Odisha government said that the Supreme Court in 1968 had first ordered maintenance of status quo in the disputed area and in 2006 the apex court had passed a permanent injunction on the disputed area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hathras case: Kerala scribe, PFI members charged under PMLA
- ED, which probes financial crimes, said in a statement: “…probe has revealed that more than ₹100 crore have been deposited in the accounts of PFI over the years and a very large part of this money has been deposited in cash.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Have to follow Indian law': Govt’s warning to Twitter
- Prasad said the government was in the favour of freedom of speech and expression but warned that the abuse of social media platforms for harms such as fake news and election manipulation will not be tolerated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court refuses bail to anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi
- Gogoi, who is currently lodged in Guwahati Central Jail had approached the top court against the order passed by the Gauhati High Court rejecting bail on January 7 this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Present dangers cannot be ignored, says Army chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts flag privacy concerns as Koo records surge in downloads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP govt honours critics too, says PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To tackle low participation, House panel attendance bar may be lowered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAA to be enforced after vaccination drive: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health minister dispels concerns after Chhattisgarh seeks to halt Covaxin supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox