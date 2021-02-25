IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Soldier arrested in J&K’s Udhampur for passing on classified data to Pakistan
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Soldier arrested in J&K’s Udhampur for passing on classified data to Pakistan

The people said the soldier’s identity was being withheld as a probe in the case is underway. He is from an infantry regiment posted at the army’s Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur
READ FULL STORY
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:20 AM IST

A soldier from an infantry regiment posted at the army’s Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur near Jammu has been arrested for allegedly passing on classified information to Pakistan, people aware of the matter said.

“The...havaldar belongs to Punjab. ...He has been arrested and is being interrogated. He has passed classified data electronically to his handlers in Pakistan,” said one of the people aware of the matter.

The people said the soldier’s identity was being withheld as a probe in the case is underway.

They added the soldier is believed to have passed on heavy data that could be detrimental to the security of troops in Jammu & Kashmir.

Elsewhere, in Anantnag district, two unidentified militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shalgul forests in Srigufwara area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after militants opened fire on the security forces. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he added. (With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Soldier arrested in J&K’s Udhampur for passing on classified data to Pakistan

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:20 AM IST
The people said the soldier’s identity was being withheld as a probe in the case is underway. He is from an infantry regiment posted at the army’s Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirav Modi. (HT file)
Nirav Modi. (HT file)
india news

UK court to decide on Nirav Modi’s extradition today: Case so far

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:17 AM IST
Nirav Modi is accused of fraudulently obtaining letters of undertaking or loan agreements and laundering the proceeds of that fraud. He also faces charges of “causing the disappearance of evidence” and intimidating witnesses
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view from Rajpath on a hazy morning, near India Gate in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
A view from Rajpath on a hazy morning, near India Gate in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
india news

News updates in HT: CSE study shows 8 out 10 most polluted cities in NCR, UP

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:02 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on February 22. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A man being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on February 22. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

Vaccine for 60+ & above 45 with co-morbidities from March 1: Key points

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:53 AM IST
This is the first time the private sector will be actively involved in administering vaccines, and doses will be available to eligible people who are willing to pay
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said there will be no lockdown in Madhya Pradesh. (HT file)
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said there will be no lockdown in Madhya Pradesh. (HT file)
india news

'No lockdown': Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures workers amid Covid-19 spike

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Workers should not migrate to other states fearing lockdown, Madhya Pradesh CM has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image (REUTERS)
Representative Image (REUTERS)
india news

LIVE: Governor of US' Alaska state diagnosed with Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:07 AM IST
The United States has the highest Covid-19 tally globally, as well as related death toll. India and Brazil have the next highest caseloads, while Brazil and Mexico follow the US in terms of deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Representational image. (HT Photo)
Representational image. (HT Photo)
india news

Most of northwest India sees summer-like temperatures

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Under the influence of a feeble western disturbance, fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during the next five days
READ FULL STORY
Close
In some states, the price of petrol crossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 a litre due the current streak of rise in fuel prices.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
In some states, the price of petrol crossed 100 a litre due the current streak of rise in fuel prices.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Nagaland cuts taxes on petrol and diesel, fuel prices come down

By Alice Yhoshü | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kohima
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:48 AM IST
  • Petrol and Diesel were being retailed at 90.41 and 83.99 in Kohima on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers congregate during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) near Ghaziabad, India. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Farmers congregate during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) near Ghaziabad, India. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
india news

Farm laws protests: Tikait to address rally at Todabhim

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Protests enter Day 90. Tikait says 40 lakh tractors will hit the streets.
READ FULL STORY
Apart from Co-WIN 2.0, there will be other channels to register for vaccination starting from March 1. (PTI)
Apart from Co-WIN 2.0, there will be other channels to register for vaccination starting from March 1. (PTI)
india news

Vaccination for senior citizens, and 45+ with co-morbidities: How to register

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:42 AM IST
A new version of the Co-WIN app will be launched soon where the option of self-registration will be there. Common service centres may also open windows to register people for 2nd phase vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the Niti Aayog Governing Council Meeting, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the Niti Aayog Governing Council Meeting, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

In video message, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanks voters in Surat

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:55 AM IST
“Gujarat has introduced a phase of new politics, which is politics of honesty, politics of work, politics of improved schools and hospitals, and politics of 24x7 free electricity,” said Kejriwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The RSS worker was stabbed to death during the clashes with SDPI. Six others were also injured in Kerala's Alappuzha district. (HT Archive/For Representational Purposes Only)
The RSS worker was stabbed to death during the clashes with SDPI. Six others were also injured in Kerala's Alappuzha district. (HT Archive/For Representational Purposes Only)
india news

RSS worker stabbed to death in Kerala during SDPI rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:54 AM IST
  • Police presence in Wayalar has been increased in the district in the wake of the violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

‘Differences will arise if laws are steamrolled’: Mallikarjun Kharge

By Vinod Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:52 AM IST
"The foremost requirement in the role I played was to be a strong Opposition voice on matters that impacted the people, especially the poor, the farmers, and the working class. They (the treasury benches) would insult us by pointing to our numerical weakness," Kharge said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the 2019 law, a district forum can decide a consumer dispute up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore as against <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh under the old law.
Under the 2019 law, a district forum can decide a consumer dispute up to 1 crore as against 20 lakh under the old law.
india news

Citing poor infra, SC seeks legislative impact study on consumer law

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:46 AM IST
A Supreme Court bench, headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, directed the government to place the said study before the court to indicate if social, economic and institutional impacts were taken into account prior to replacing the 1986 consumer protection law with the 2019 law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Govt officials familiar with the matter cited attacks on security forces in the northeast and recovery of large amounts of arms and ammunition from several parts of Assam as a reason for the move.(AP file photo)
Govt officials familiar with the matter cited attacks on security forces in the northeast and recovery of large amounts of arms and ammunition from several parts of Assam as a reason for the move.(AP file photo)
india news

Assam declared ‘disturbed area’ for six months

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:33 AM IST
The fresh order is an extension of a similar move on August 28 last year, when the state was declared a ‘Disturbed Area’ for six months. There is no official comment yet on the reason behind the extension.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac