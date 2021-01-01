e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Soldier killed in Pak ceasefire violation along Line of Control in J&K

Soldier killed in Pak ceasefire violation along Line of Control in J&K

Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, said a defence spokesman.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 20:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The deceased soldier has been identified as Naib Subedar Ravinder of Jhajjar in Haryana. (HT Photo)
The deceased soldier has been identified as Naib Subedar Ravinder of Jhajjar in Haryana. (HT Photo)
         

A soldier of the Indian Army was killed in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on the first day of the New Year.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Naib Subedar Ravinder of Jhajjar in Haryana.

“Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Naib Subedar Ravinder was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries,” said a defence spokesman.

“Naib Subedar Ravinder was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” added the spokesman.

“At about 1530 hours (3.30 PM) Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector.

“In the evening at about 1730 hours (5.30 pm), Pakistan again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Nowshera sector, prompting India to retaliate in equal measure,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - a publicity wing of Pakistan’s armed forces - posted on its website that Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Khuiratta sector along LoC.

tags
top news
Can’t say if Jan 4 meeting with farmers will be final: Agriculture minister
Can’t say if Jan 4 meeting with farmers will be final: Agriculture minister
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
India-UK flights to resume from January 8 in restricted manner, says civil aviation minister
India-UK flights to resume from January 8 in restricted manner, says civil aviation minister
Newly-wed woman dies after car catches fire on Lucknow-Agra expressway
Newly-wed woman dies after car catches fire on Lucknow-Agra expressway
Farmer dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh, leaves note addressed to PM Modi
Farmer dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh, leaves note addressed to PM Modi
‘Shows faith India has on their players regardless of caste, race & creed’
‘Shows faith India has on their players regardless of caste, race & creed’
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In