Some celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on Valentine's: ‘should not use love as lust’

Published on Feb 14, 2023 03:58 PM IST

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had last Monday appealed to the public to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' but later withdrew it after the move became the subject of memes on social media.

People give hug to cows, at Bhagwat Vidhyapeeth in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Despite the withdrawal of appeal to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Madhya Pradesh Gaupalan and Pashudhan Promotion Board chairman celebrated the day with pomp at his residence in Jabalpur. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri celebrated the 'Cow Hug Day' by worshipping cows and dismissed Valentine's Day saying "it only creates lust."

"Today is celebrated as Valentine's Day and we are against it because this day neither creates compassion, nor affection, nor affinity, nor affection, nor love, it only creates lust. That's why we protested against it and gave a call to celebrate Cow Hug Day," ANI quoted Giri as saying.

"We supported the organisation (Animal Welfare Board of India) which appealed to celebrate it. Nonetheless, later the organisation withdrew its appeal but our support was not withdrawn, and we appealed to the people to hug the cow and go near the cow. When we go near the cow, then only we will be able to understand the importance of the cow, so we have started it," he said.

In a message to the youth, Giri added, "Do love nature, love is natural for us, but we should not use love as lust. Love should be such that it lasts for life. At present Vasantotsav (Spring season) is going on and you should also participate in it, so to keep your mind pure, do pure love and love with nature."

According to ANI, a few women were also spotted celebrating the 'Cow Hug Day'.

In a photograph shared by PTI, people were seen hugging cows at at Bhagwat Vidhyapeeth in Ahmedabad.

A woman named Jyoti Jain reportedly told ANI, "Today, we are celebrating Cow Hug Day. We strongly oppose Valentine's Day which is celebrated on February 14. On the appeal of Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri, we celebrated it and will celebrate it every year."

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had appealed to the public to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' but the directive was later pulled after the move became a subject of ridicule on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)

