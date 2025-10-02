Some cement units may not need environment NOC: Ministry

The Union environment ministry has proposed to exempt from obtaining prior environmental clearance standalone cement grinding units which do not have captive power plants and transport raw materials and finished products either through the railways or electric vehicles. A worker at a cement factory. (AFP File Photo)

In a draft notification dated September 26, the ministry has said standalone grinding units which do not undertake calcination and clinkerisation have lower carbon emissions, generate less waste and utilise less energy due to absence of high temperature processes, as compared to cement plants. In addition, transportation of raw materials and finished products via trains and e-vehicles further reduces the release of pollutants.

Despite this and “the fact that such projects do not require Public Consultation and detailed EIA report”, standalone grinding units are “subjected to a similar regulatory and monitoring regime, resulting in disproportionate compliance obligations,” the draft notification has said.

The ministry’s expert appraisal committee has recommended that such units can be considered for exemption from the requirement of prior environmental clearance. The committee observed that the exemption will encourage green logistics and environmental governance, the draft notification said.

Standalone cement grinding units are classified as Category ‘B’ projects and are further categorised into categories B1 and B2 based on the mode of transportation. Units where more than 90% of the total transportation of raw materials and finished products (inward and outward combined) is carried out through railways, are categorised as B2.

Though experts agreed that the transportation in such units reduces the potential of pollution, they recommended strict rules on how these grinding units function and store their raw material. Cement production is mainly associated with CO2 emissions and air pollution, especially particulate matter, along with other pollutants such as SO2, NOx, and volatile organic compounds

“In a cement grinding unit, clinker comes from an integrated unit, while fly ash, gypsum, and slaked lime come from other places, all of which is used to make cement. These raw materials are stored and taken for grinding. It is also important to check if conveyor belts are closed or open. Besides, grinding belts should also be fit with pollution-control equipment. There should be an SOP or strict rules on how these grinding units should function and store their raw material,” said Nivit Yadav, programme director, industrial pollution unit at the Centre for Science and Environment.