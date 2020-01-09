e-paper
‘Some thinkers like venomous snakes, we will fix them’: Uma Bharti on JNU violence

The Delhi Police is investigating the incident, and has identified a few people from the CCTV footages.

india Updated: Jan 09, 2020 10:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP leader Uma Bharti.
BJP leader Uma Bharti.(ANI Photo)
         

Reacting to the violence in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Wednesday that efforts are being made to make environment venomous.

“There are some thinkers in the country who are like a particular snake which is less in number but is highly venomous... Efforts are being made to make environment venomous... We have to fix some things and we will fix them,” Bharti said.

On January 5 (Sunday), some masked persons entered the JNU campus during a meeting between students and teachers and thrashed people. More than 30 people were injured in the violence, including JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh.

The violence in JNU has been widely condemned, with people from various field expressing solidarity with the students and taking part in marches and protests against the violence.

Actor Deepika Padukone visited the campus on Tuesday, during a meeting of students against Sunday’s violence. The meeting was addressed by former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar.

On Wednesday, the Union human resource development ministry told vice chancellor Jagadesh Kumar to make all out efforts to restore the normal functioning of the University at the earliest.

Kumar who on Tuesday appealed the students to “put the past behind and return to campus”, had been severely criticized by students and teachers for not being able to stop the attack.

