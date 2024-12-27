'Somebody's life at stake…': SC raps Punjab govt over farmer leader Dallewal's health

The Supreme Court on Friday raised serious concerns over the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over a month now. His fast unto death began on November 26. Veteran farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is fast-unto-death, being checked by doctors. (HT photo)(HT_PRINT)

The apex court directed the Punjab government to ensure that Dallewal receives the necessary medical assistance.

"If there is a law and order situation, you have to deal with it with iron hands. Somebody's life is at stake. You need to take it seriously. Medical aid has to be given and the impression is that you are not following it," the bench said.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia also issued a notice regarding a contempt petition against the state’s chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) for failing to comply with previous orders.

The court further ordered the Punjab government to submit a compliance report by December 28, when the matter will be heard again. The chief secretary and DGP were also instructed to be virtually present during the hearing.

During the proceedings, Punjab’s Advocate General Gurminder Singh informed the court that a delegation of eight cabinet ministers and the Punjab DGP had visited the protest site to persuade Dallewal to move to a hospital but the farmers resisted it.

"We have provided everything on site. If there is physical jostling, we cannot take that risk," he added.

The bench however responded, "We have serious doubts about those farmers, those who are not conscious and aware and concerned about his life."

Govt on Centre's interference in the matter

When the bench wondered if the Centre could offer assistance to the state government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said its interference might lead to complications.

"Few people cannot keep him (Dallewal) hostage. One man's life is in danger. The state government can take measures," said Mehta.

Mehta said Dallewal's admission to a hospital should be the top priority.

Dallewal's letter to PM Modi

The Punjab advocate general further informed the court that Dallewal had submitted a letter addressed to the Prime Minister when a delegation visited him on December 24.

In the letter, Dallewal expressed that he would be willing to cooperate with medical assistance only if the government opened a dialogue with the farmers.

On December 20, the apex court left it to the Punjab government officials and doctors to decide on the hospitalisation of Dallewal.

The court had said 70-year-old Dallewal could be moved to the makeshift hospital set up within 700 metres of the protest site at Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana.

Dallewal’s fast, which began over a month ago, is part of a larger protest by farmers demanding a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. The ongoing farmers’ protests, supported by organizations like the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have drawn national attention.

(With PTI inputs)