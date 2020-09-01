‘Something is on’: Official on Maoist leader Ganapathi’s offer to surrender

india

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 11:50 IST

Top Maoist leader Muppalla Laxman Rao alias Ganapathi, said to be in his 70s, who led the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) for over one-and-a-half decades has offered to surrender to the Telangana police, highly placed sources in the intelligence department said.

According to sources, Ganapathi had offered to surrender to the police through some Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders close to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The surrender is likely to materialise in a couple of days.

Incidentally, both Ganapathi and KCR are from the erstwhile combined district of Karimnagar in the northern Telangana. The Maoist leader carries a reward of Rs 1.50 crore on his head.

It is learnt Ganapathi has decided to surrender owing to his ill-health. He is said to be suffering from asthma, diabetes and also severe joint pains. Though he is still part of the central committee of the Maoist party, he had not been very active in the movement and had been hiding in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, sources said.

Senior police officers posted in Chhattisgarh also claimed that they had specific information about the surrender of Ganapathi. “We cannot confirm the surrender but something is happening. There is buzz about this surrender among the Maoist leaders of Chhattisgarh and we have been told something has happened in Telangana,” said a senior IPS officer on condition of anonymity.

Ganapathi, who was instrumental in building the Maoist movement across the country, played a major role in the formation of CPI (Maoist) with the merger of CPI (ML-People’s War Group) and the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) in 2004.

He had been the general secretary of the party since then till he stepped down to pave way for Namballa Kesava Rao alias Baswaraj, 63, to take over the reins of the party in November 2018. Baswaraj was heading the central military commission and People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army of the party then.

Apparently, Ganapathi was asked to step down from the general secretary post as part of restructuring of the central committee and also because of age and ill-health.

Hailing from an agriculturists’ family in Birpur village of Telangana’s Jagtial district (erstwhile part of Karimnagar), Ganapathi is a graduate in science and worked as a teacher before joining the Naxalite movement during the Jagtial peasants’ movement in the late 1970s.

A close follower of Kondapalli Seetharamaiah, the founder of CPI (ML-People’s War Group), Ganapathi rose to the top ranks within a decade and established contacts with international Maoist organisations. He is seen as an ideologue of the Maoist movement in the country.