Who plotted Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder in Meghalaya? Shocking claims by Sonam, 'lover' Raj Kushwaha

The honeymoon murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi has taken yet another dramatic turn, with the two main accused — his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her alleged lover Raj Singh Kushwaha — reportedly giving conflicting accounts of the events leading to the crime. Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha have reportedly turned on each other during the investigation of Raja Raghuvanshi's murder.(File Photo)

This blame game is complicating the investigation for the Meghalaya police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is trying to piece together what really happened.

The SIT, under "Operation Honeymoon", has recovered necessary evidence from both Indore and Ghazipur to reconstruct the chain of events leading to the discovery of Raja's body in Meghalaya's Sohra region.

Sonam Raghuvanshi’s account of the incident

On suspicion of hiring contract killers, Sonam Raghuvanshi was flown to Guwahati late Tuesday and brought to Shillong for questioning on Wednesday.

According to a Live Hindustan report, Sonam Raghuvanshi told investigators that a group of men attempted to snatch her jewellery during the trip, and that her husband, Raja, died while trying to protect her.

She further claimed that she lost consciousness during the incident and had no recollection of how she ended up in Ghazipur.

The cops are closely examining her version of the events, believing it to be a larger part of the cover-up.

Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said that “several suspects... have confessed” and confirmed that Sonam was “fully involved.”

Authorities suspect that after Raja’s death, Sonam drove from Shillong to Guwahati, then reached Indore on May 27 by train. The next day, she went to Ghazipur, home of Raj Kushwaha, leading to her arrest on June 9.

Raj Kushwaha's version of events

Raj Kushwaha, who is also being questioned, has claimed that he pulled out of the trip to Meghalaya at the last moment and tried to stop the others from going too.

A senior police officer told Hindustan Times, “Raj Kushwaha claims he didn’t want to support Sonam, and at the last moment, cancelled his plan to go to Meghalaya. He also allegedly asked the three others not to go, but they went to see Meghalaya after Sonam booked the tickets.”

“Even at the last moment, the three refused to kill, but Sonam insisted and said she would give ₹15 lakh for that. Police are verifying these claims,” the officer added.

Several media reports claimed that Sonam was ready to push Raja off the cliff herself if the hired killers backed out.

Meanwhile, Sonam’s father, Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, has accused the Meghalaya Police of framing his daughter and demanded a CBI investigation. On the other hand, Raja’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, believes her son was tricked into travelling to Shillong under false pretences.

Raja, who got married on May 11, was reported missing along with Sonam during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. His body was found 10 days later, on June 2, in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, East Khasi Hills district.