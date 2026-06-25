Sonam Wangchuk warns of hunger strike on June 28 over education, Ladakh demands

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will begin an indefinite hunger strike on June 28 if the government fails to meet at least one of two key demands linked to education reforms and greater autonomy for Ladakh, the activist said Thursday.

Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk has announced that he will begin an indefinite hunger strike on June 28.(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Currently in Geneva, Wangchuk released a video from the protest area outside the United Nations office at the Palais des Nations, describing it as a global equivalent of Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for peaceful demonstrations.

Standing near the iconic Broken Chair monument, he said that accountability in education and environmental governance remains his key demands. “I am currently at Geneva city’s Jantar Mantar, that is, the area in front of the United Nations where full permission is given for demonstrations,” he said in a video posted to X.

ALSO READ | ‘Diaper a day keeps the leak away’: CJP makes donation request as Jantar Mantar protest continues

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Behind me is the United Nations office, and then the Broken Chair, which is a symbol of the struggle for rights and for compensation wherever needed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Behind me is the United Nations office, and then the Broken Chair, which is a symbol of the struggle for rights and for compensation wherever needed.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “There are two demands," he said. “One is the demands raised by the CJP (Cockroach Janta Party) regarding education and accountability. As you know, two issues are very close to my heart: education, and environment. In education, we are demanding accountability, and in Ladakh, for the protection of culture, environment, and the restoration of democracy, we are seeking the same accountability.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There are two demands," he said. “One is the demands raised by the CJP (Cockroach Janta Party) regarding education and accountability. As you know, two issues are very close to my heart: education, and environment. In education, we are demanding accountability, and in Ladakh, for the protection of culture, environment, and the restoration of democracy, we are seeking the same accountability.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Wangchuk said he would wait until June 27 for progress on either of the two issues. If even one demand is addressed, either reforms in the education system or restoration of democratic and cultural protections in Ladakh, he would withdraw the plan for a fast. Otherwise, he said, he would join the protest at Jantar Mantar and begin an indefinite hunger strike from June 28. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wangchuk said he would wait until June 27 for progress on either of the two issues. If even one demand is addressed, either reforms in the education system or restoration of democratic and cultural protections in Ladakh, he would withdraw the plan for a fast. Otherwise, he said, he would join the protest at Jantar Mantar and begin an indefinite hunger strike from June 28. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“If no accountability is shown on even one of these issues, then from Saturday night into Sunday I will go on a hunger strike. If accountability is accepted on even one issue, then I will not need to go on a hunger strike — at least one issue should be resolved.” “I will meet you all on Sunday,” he said.

The CJP has also shared the video.

CJP protest at Jantar Mantar enters sixth day

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The announcement comes amid an ongoing protest in Delhi by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demonstrating at Jantar Mantar over irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET-UG and CBSE-related concerns.

The group has demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging repeated failures in the examination system and lack of accountability. At least 17 students have reportedly died by suicide over the NEET paper leak issue.

ALSO READ | CJP's Abhijeet Dipke slams Pradhan's ‘terrorist’ remark, says minister has ‘blood of 17 students on his hands’

Protesters have also sent postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and continued round-the-clock demonstrations, with slogans calling for reforms and justice for students.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

CJP’s agitation, now in its sixth day, has drawn support from various student and activist groups. Leader and founder Abhijeet Dipke have maintained that they would continue the protest until their demands were met.

Wangchuk's support for the CJP

Wangchuk has publicly supported the CJP movement. He appeared on the group's maiden protest on June 6 and many others since. In a Bengaluru protest, they were also joined by activist Prakash Raj.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, actor Prakash Raj, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke and others during a protest by CJP demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and irregularities related to CBSE's on-screen marking system in Bengaluru. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Wangchuk repeated concerns over Ladakh’s governance, alleging that promises regarding greater autonomy, cultural protection and environmental safeguards have not been fulfilled.

Earlier, he warned that any crackdown on protest organisers could also trigger a prolonged hunger strike. In previous statements, he said he was prepared for a 42-day fast if required.

"If for any reason they are arrested tomorrow, then I will be compelled to take a step that I do not wish to take," Wangchuk said on June 5. “I will begin an indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow itself, and this time it will last six weeks, or 42 days. I am prepared to do that.”

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi backing CJP? Congress MP slams Pradhan's 'B-team of terrorists' remark

CJP’s X account blocking

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier, Dipke challenged the blocking of the group’s account on X under Section 69A of the IT Act. The account was withheld in India in May, prompting legal action before the Delhi High Court.

Dipke argued that the government has not disclosed specific reasons for the blocking, while officials have cited confidentiality provisions. The matter is currently under review by a government committee constituted under the IT blocking rules, with the next hearing scheduled for July 7.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON