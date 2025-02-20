Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital for abdomen-related issue

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for abdomen-related issue on Thursday morning, the medical facility said, adding that there is no major concern. File photo: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. (Sansad TV)

Sonia Gandhi is likely to be discharged by Friday evening, the hospital said.

“She was admitted today for some abdomen-related issue. However, there is no major concern and in all likelihood she will be discharged by tomorrow morning,” according to Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman- Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

She is under the care of Dr Samiran Nundy, gastroenterology specialist.

Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president, turned 78 in December last year.

Sonia Gandhi's last major public appearance was last week when she was seen at Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament on February 13.

On February 10, Sonia Gandhi asked the government to complete a population census at the earliest, claiming that around 14 crore people in the country are being deprived of the benefits under the food security law.

In her maiden Zero Hour intervention in the Rajya Sabha, Sonia Gandhi said beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) are being identified as per the 2011 Census, and not the latest population numbers.

Sonia Gandhi leader called the NFSA introduced by the UPA government in September 2013 a landmark initiative aimed at ensuring food and nutritional security for the country's 140 crore population.

The legislation, Sonia Gandhi said, played a crucial role in protecting millions of vulnerable households from starvation, particularly during the Covid-19 crisis.