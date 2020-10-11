e-paper
Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi always stood by Kashmiri Pandits, says Congress J&K in-charge

Sonia Gandhi always stood by Kashmiri Pandits, says Congress J&K in-charge

Kashmiri Pandits have been staying in migrants camp in Jammu after they were forced to flee after they became terror targets.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Kashmiri Pandits living in migrants’ camps in Jammu. More than 350,000 Kashmiri Hindus had left Kashmir valley in 1990.
Kashmiri Pandits living in migrants' camps in Jammu. More than 350,000 Kashmiri Hindus had left Kashmir valley in 1990. (HT Photo/File Photo/Representative)
         

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil, J&K party president GA Mir and other senior leaders assured the agitating Kashmiri Pandits at Jagti migrants’ camp of their support and accused the present administration of not doing anything concrete for the community.

The leaders of agitating Kashmiri migrants accused the present dispensation of neglect and urged the Congress delegation to take up their demands at the Centre.

The group of displaced Kashmiri Pandits claimed that the then UPA government had provided them with financial support, relief packages and jobs but thereafter nothing major has been done in their interest.

Patil told the agitating group that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has always been sensitive to the problems and sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits.

“Congress party understands the pain of being away from one’s home. We have full sympathies with the Kashmiri Pandits and the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh tried to do the best possible to help them,” she said.

Patil also said that their desire to return to Kashmir with safety and security is a genuine demand which required a collective effort for its fulfilment. She said the community needed to be extended necessary help till this is achieved. Patil assured to take up their demands in the Parliament and elsewhere.

