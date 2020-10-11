Sonia Gandhi always stood by Kashmiri Pandits, says Congress J&K in-charge

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:12 IST

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil, J&K party president GA Mir and other senior leaders assured the agitating Kashmiri Pandits at Jagti migrants’ camp of their support and accused the present administration of not doing anything concrete for the community.

The leaders of agitating Kashmiri migrants accused the present dispensation of neglect and urged the Congress delegation to take up their demands at the Centre.

The group of displaced Kashmiri Pandits claimed that the then UPA government had provided them with financial support, relief packages and jobs but thereafter nothing major has been done in their interest.

Patil told the agitating group that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has always been sensitive to the problems and sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits.

Also Read: Modi govt must roll back farm laws, restore statehood to J&K: AICC in-charge Rajani Patil

“Congress party understands the pain of being away from one’s home. We have full sympathies with the Kashmiri Pandits and the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh tried to do the best possible to help them,” she said.

Patil also said that their desire to return to Kashmir with safety and security is a genuine demand which required a collective effort for its fulfilment. She said the community needed to be extended necessary help till this is achieved. Patil assured to take up their demands in the Parliament and elsewhere.