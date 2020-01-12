Sonia Gandhi demands withdrawal of CAA, terms it ‘divisive’

india

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 04:38 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanded on Saturday the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, terming the law “discriminatory and divisive”, and asserted that the National Population register (NPR) was a benign exercise, which is “in form and content”, a “disguised NRC”.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting, convened in the wake of nationwide anti-CAA protests, alleged police brutality on college students protesting the amended law, and the Iran-US conflict.

“The sinister purpose of the law is clear … it is to divide the Indian people on religious lines. Thousands of young men and women, especially students, have realised the grave harm the CAA implementation will cause. We are inspired by their struggle,” Gandhi said.

The Congress president further demanded that a comprehensive high-powered commission be constituted to enquire into the incidents connected with anti-CAA protests.

About the NRC exercise, Gandhi said: “In form and content, NPR 2020 is a disguised NRC. As a party in government in several states, we must take a wise and uniform decision.”

In the resolution passed at the meeting, the Congress has extended its support to protesting students. “Almost every institution in the country – from Delhi University, JNU, Jamia Millia University , Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, AMU, and many others have seen massive protests. Modi Government is systematically attacking the culture of creative thinking and learning...,” said senior Congress leader KC Venugopal, who was also present at the meeting.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao termed the Congress’s statements “hypocritical”. “CAA has already come into effect and no force on earth can stall its implementation. In all its outreach efforts, the BJP has been highlighting the Congress’s duplicity on CAA and NPR. Congress has made a similar promise in Rajasthan poll manifesto for citizenship for Hindu refugees...,” Rao said.

The CWC also passed a resolution on the Iran-US conflict, saying it is “deeply concerned”. “The outbreak of hostilities between Iran and the US... will have severe consequences for the region and the world. For India, much is at stake – our energy security and the well being of millions strong Indian diaspora working and living in the Gulf. It is imperative that India puts in place well thought contingency plans...,” senior leader Anand Sharma said, reading out the resolution.