Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi hospitalised in Delhi due to fever, doctors say she's 'stable’

Sonia Gandhi hospitalised in Delhi due to fever, doctors say she's 'stable’

PTI |
Mar 03, 2023 02:26 PM IST

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to fever, doctors said on Friday.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here due to fever, doctors said on Friday. According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, her condition is stable.

Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo)
Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo)

She was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

Also read: ‘My innings could conclude with Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Sonia Gandhi at Congress's Raipur meet

D S Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his team, "on account of fever".

"Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable," the bulletin added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonia gandhi
sonia gandhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out