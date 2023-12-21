close_game
News / India News / Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge invited to Ram Temple inauguration, may not attend

Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge invited to Ram Temple inauguration, may not attend

ByHT News Desk
Dec 21, 2023 09:07 AM IST

Ram Temple inauguration: Former PMs Manmohan Singh, HD Deve Gowda have been invited to the grand event scheduled on January 22.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be held on January 22. But the senior Congress leaders may not attend the ceremony, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The invitations have been sent to them individually. Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also been invited. The process of sending the invites is on and in the coming days, more opposition leaders will receive the invites.

Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Chowdhury have been invited to the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony on January 22.
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Chowdhury have been invited to the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony on January 22.

According to reports, Sonia Gandhi and Kharge were invited by a delegation associated with the Ram Temple construction, including Nripendra Mishra. Former president Pratibha Patil and heads of all political parties have been invited.

Read | ‘Paag’ , ‘paan’, and ‘makhana’ of Mithila for Shri Ram

Chief ministers and Governors are not on the invitee list

While the chiefs of all national political parties have been invited to the inauguration ceremony, chief ministers and governors are not on the invitee list though many chief ministers are the heads of the political parties.

Heads of major temples like Kashi Vishwanath, Vaishno Devi, and representatives of religious and constitutional institutions, Spiritual leader Dalai Lama, Mata Amritanandamayi of Kerala, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, actors Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Arun Govil, film director Madhur Bhandarkar and industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, famous painter Vasudev Kamat, ISRO Director Nilesh Desai have been invited to the event.

LK Advani, MM Joshi will make 'every effort' to attend Jan 22 event

the Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday invited LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi who were at the forefront of the Ram Mandir movement in the '90s. Both of them said they would make every effort to join the ceremony if their health permitted. LK Advani is 96 and MM Joshi will turn 90 in January.

Prime Minister Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. After the consecration ceremony, Mandal Puja will be held for 48 days from January 24 and darshan of Ram Lalla will be open for the public from January 23.

(With PTI inputs)

