Sonia Gandhi reaches Goa as Delhi air quality drops

A senior Congress functionary said the doctors had advised her to shift to a warmer place till the air quality in the national capital improves. "Two places had been identified – outskirts of Chennai and Goa -- for the purpose," he said.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 06:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonia Gandhi, 73, arrived in Goa with her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Sonia Gandhi, 73, arrived in Goa with her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.(PTI Photo)
         

Congress president Sonia Gandhi reached Goa on Friday after her doctors advised her to shift out Delhi in view of the heavy pollution and poor air quality that aggravated her chest infection, people aware of the matter said.

A senior Congress functionary said the doctors had advised her to shift to a warmer place till the air quality in the national capital improves. “Two places had been identified – outskirts of Chennai and Goa -- for the purpose,” he said.

Sonia Gandhi, 73, arrived in Goa with her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Party general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to join the two later, the functionary cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

“Mrs Gandhi has chronic chest infection for over a month now and it is not improving because of hazardous air quality in Delhi. The heavy pollution has aggravated her asthma and her chest condition. Accordingly, doctors advised her to shift out of Delhi till air quality improves,” said the functionary.

“She has been under heavy medication pursuant to her discharge from hospital in August,” the functionary said. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on July 30 after chairing a meeting of party’s Rajya Sabha members.

