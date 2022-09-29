Sonia Gandhi's decision on Rajasthan CM in 24-48 hours after Gehlot's 'sorry'

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday said the decision on Rajasthan chief minister will be taken by the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in a day or two days. Venugopal had met with Sonia Gandhi in the national capital following Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's announcement that he will not be contesting polls for the Congress president post.

Gehlot's statement comes after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi earlier on Thursday amid the uncertainty in Rajasthan as well as in the national capital owing to the political drama unfolding ever since Gehlot declared that he was in the fray for the Congress presidential poll, which is scheduled to be held on October 17.

After meeting the party president, Gehlot told reporters that he apologised to Gandhi for the developments on Sunday when MLAs supporting him defied the central observers and thwarted the move to hold a meeting of party legislators. Instead, they held a parallel meeting to pitch for Gehlot's continuation or the guarantee that his bete noire Sachin Pilot will not replace him.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Pilot will also meet with Sonia Gandhi later on Thursday.

Gehlot, a three-time state chief minister, described himself as a disciplined soldier of the party and expressed his sadness over the turn of events in the state. Asked if he will continue as chief minister, Gehlot said Gandhi will decide on the issue.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is likely to file his nomination for the Congress president's post on Friday, meanwhile, met Shashi Tharoor, who said they agreed that theirs is "not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest" among colleagues.

Singh met the party MP from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday after collecting nomination papers for the polls.

Tharoor has already declared that he will file his nomination for the post of Congress president on Friday, the last day of the nomination process.

Polling for the post will take place on October 17 while the result will be announced on October 19.

(With inputs from agencies)

