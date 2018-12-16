Karunanidhi statue unveiling becomes another showcase event for Opposition unity

United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday unveiled the statue of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at the DMK headquarters in Chennai in the presence of senior opposition leaders, according to news agency ANI.

Apart from Karunanidhi’s son and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, Tamil superstar-cum-politician Rajinikanth, former Union minister Shatrughan Sinha were also present at the ceremony at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK office.

It was the first time senior opposition figures were together at an event after the Congress wrested power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the November-December assembly elections. Senior opposition leaders including Stalin are also expected to attend the swearing-in of new Congress chief ministers — Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Rajesh Pilot in Jaipur, Kamal Nath in Bhopal and Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh — on Monday.

After unveiling the statues, the Gandhis paid tribute to Karunanidhi at his memorial at Marina Beach.

Stalin had called on Sonia Gandhi during his Delhi visit for the opposition parties meeting on December 10 and invited her to the ceremony to unveil the statues of former Tamil Nadu chief ministers Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai.

