‘Sons seen as wealth, daughters as burden’: Kiran Bedi on Noida dowry death case

Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi on Monday condemned the dowry death in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, where a 28-year-old woman was set on fire by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands. Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi on Monday reacted to the recent dowry death case in Noida and called it “inhumane.”(PTI)

Kiran Bedi said the case reflects a mindset in society that views daughters as a “burden” and sons as a “source of wealth” since medieval times. Calling the act “inhumane”, she added it showed there is “no end to dowry hunger.”

“The way she was set ablaze reflects how, since medieval times, our society has treated sons as a source of wealth, while daughters are seen as those who will take wealth away. This mindset still exists today… Daughters are treated as a burden, and this mindset needs to be changed. This is inhumane and shows that there is no end to hunger for dowry,” Kiran Bedi told news agency PTI.

The case has drawn widespread attention after Nikki’s family alleged she had faced years of abuse and mounting dowry demands since her marriage in 2016. They said they had already provided a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and gold jewellery to her in-laws, but the demands later escalated to ₹36 lakh in cash and a luxury car.

Shocking videos of the assault, filmed by Nikki’s elder sister Kanchan, who is married into the same family, spread widely on social media. One clip showed Nikki being dragged by her hair, while another captured her walking down the stairs engulfed in flames before collapsing.

Noida dowry death: Four arrests so far

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested Nikki Bhati’s father-in-law and brother-in-law in connection with her dowry death on August 21.

Her husband, Vipin Bhati, had been arrested on Saturday. Police said he was shot in the leg on Sunday during an alleged attempt to escape custody and was later sent to 14-day judicial remand. An earlier HT report quoted police as saying Vipin had “no remorse” for the incident that caused Nikki’s death.

His mother, Daya (55), was arrested the same day. According to police, Vipin snatched a sub-inspector’s gun and opened fire while being escorted to recover evidence, prompting police to retaliate.

Nikki and her elder sister Kanchan had both been married into the same household in Sirsa, Greater Noida, in December 2016. Kanchan, who witnessed the incident, told reporters that Nikki was attacked in front of her young son. She informed police that Nikki had allegedly been doused with a flammable liquid and then set alight.

Police said Nikki died from her injuries while being taken to a hospital in Delhi.

Her father, Bhikahri Singh, said his daughters Kanchan and Nikki were married to brothers Rohit Bhati and Vipin Bhati respectively in 2016. “Since then they have been torturing both the daughters and demanded dowry,” he alleged.