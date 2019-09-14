Soon, saplings will be delivered at your doorstep for free, says Kejriwal

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 04:10 IST

Residents of Delhi will soon be able to get saplings delivered to their doorstep for free by calling a helpline number, which is soon to be launched by the state government, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday.

“We will soon launch a helpline in which any person, who intends to plant a sapling in their garden or residence, can call and they will be able to avail home delivery of it. They only have to give an assurance that they will take care of the plant or tree by ensuring proper water and exposure to sunlight, etc. The government will ensure home delivery without any charge,” said Kejriwal. This initiative, titled “Delhi Tree Challenge”, was part of the CM’s seven-point action plan to fight air pollution during the coming winter months.

“We hope each household in Delhi takes at least one sapling under the initiative. We are aiming a total of 40 lakh saplings to be planted under the campaign in the next six months,” he said.

Kejriwal called this initiative the only long-term measure in the seven-point list of emergency steps announced Friday.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 04:10 IST