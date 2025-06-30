South Calcutta Law College indefinitely suspends all classes after gang-rape case

Authorities of the South Calcutta Law College, where a first-year student was gang-raped by an alumnus and two of her seniors, have decided to suspend classes for all students for an indefinite period. The Special Investigating Team, probing the case, has sealed the guard's room, the union room, and the gates of the college as part of its probe. (PTI)

A notification for the decision, taken by the governing body of the college, read, “All BA LLB and LLM (General and Honours) classes of South Calcutta Law College will be suspended and the college premises will remain closed for all students until further notice as decided by the Governing Body,” news agency PTI reported.

The move comes as rage across the nation continues to grow over the tragic incident.

On June 25, the 24-year-old law student was gang-raped inside the guard's room on the college campus. The prime accused, Monojit Mishra, had two other senior students stand outside and guard the room. Police have arrested Mishra, the other two students, and the security guard in connection with the case.

The Special Investigating Team (SIT), which is probing the case, sealed the union room, the guard's room and the gates of the college as part of its investigation.

"The guard room, union room, one washroom and a gate have been sealed as a part of our probe into the matter. These rooms were the place where she was tortured by the three accused," a senior police officer of Kolkata Police said.

So far, the medical examination of the survivor and the CCTV footage of the college campus have both corroborated the survivor's complaint.

Officials had said that during the medical test of the first-year student, doctors found evidence of "forceful penetration, bite marks and nail scratches on her body".

Meanwhile, a seven-hour-long key CCTV footage showed the survivor being dragged inside the South Calcutta Law College from the gate by two accused.

"The CCTV footage confirms the girl's allegations. It shows the movements of the three accused, the security guard, and the victim. We are currently examining the footage," an investigating officer told PTI.

Kolkata Police also suspect that the gang-rape of the law student might have been triggered by her rejection of a marriage proposal from the main accused.

In her complaint, the survivor had also mentioned that she begged and pleaded with Monojit to let her go, but he didn't listen and raped her.