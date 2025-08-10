SP leader ST Hasan blames ‘bulldozer action' for Uttarakhand floods, sparks row

Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan has sparked a row with his remarks linking flash floods in Uttarakhand to the bulldozer action against religious sites in the state. The remark has received backlash from several parties, including the BJP and the opposition, calling out the SP leader for 'spreading hate'. Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan also said that deforestation and damage to ecosystem are also reasons behind such natural calamities. (Screengrab/X/@ANI)

The SP leader's remark came in response to the couldburst in Uttarakashi, which left five people dead.

Responding to Hasan's remark, Congress’ Member of Parliament Imran Masoor said such remarks are made by “mentally disturbed” people.

"Mentally disturbed people make such statements. They should fear Allah. They should not say things that spread hatred," Masood told ANI.

What ST Hasan said

SP leader ST Hasan drew a parallel to the natural calamity in Uttarakhand to the bulldozer action on religious structures. He also pointed out to deforestation and damage to the ecosystem, leading to the disaster.

Even after receiving backlash, Hasan has stood by his remarks. “It is not just cloud bursts. There are other natural calamities occurring. The reason for this is that our ecosystem has been badly damaged. Our forests are being cut down indiscriminately. Secondly, we all believe in our creator, whether we are Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian...The places where the Almighty is worshipped, whether it is a mosque, dargah or temple, bulldozers should not be run on them. You may get them vacated, but let them remain standing,” he told ANI.

Backlash on ST Hasan’s remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari also reacted to Hasan’s remarks and said that tragedies such as the one that struck Uttarakhand should not be mocked. He added that leaders of the Samajwadi Party should be a little “sensitive”.

"Mocking such a tragedy doesn't suit the leaders of SP. Even in such a tragic incident, they are conspiring to score politically. This is not appropriate at all. SP leaders should be a little sensitive," the UP minister said.

BJP’s spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also accused Hasan of communalising a “natural tragedy” and that for Samajwadi Party, “even death & disaster are filtered through Hindu–Muslim lenses.”

“Former SP MP ST Hasan communalises a natural tragedy — insults Hindus & downplays the suffering of Uttarkashi’s Dharali villagers after the cloudburst,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Shame on Samajwadi Party!” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)