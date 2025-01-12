SpaDeX mission: Satellites close in to 3 metres in trial, ISRO to take call on final docking soon

The twice-delayed highly anticipated Space Docking Experiment, also known as 'SpaDeX', involving two satellites might be happening very soon as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said it conducted a trial attempt to move the spacecrafts from 15 meteres to three apart. ISRO shared photo the SpaDeX satellites captured of each other holding position at 15 metres.(ISRO)

Trial attempt to reach up to 15 m and further to 3 m is done, ISRO said, adding that it was moving back the spacecrafts to safe distance.

The docking process will be done after analysing data further, the space agency said.

In a post on Saturday, ISRO informed that the two satellites - SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target) - launched for the mission were closing in for an “exciting handshake” and were just 15 metres apart.

"At 15 metres, we see each other clearer and clearer, we are just 50 feet away for an exciting handshake," ISRO said in the post on X.

In another post at around 6 am on Sunday, ISRO shared stunning photo and video the SpaDeX satellites captured of each other holding position at 15 metres.

SpaDeX mission

ISRO postponed the ambitious SpaDeX mission for the second time on Wednesday, January 8, citing an issue arising from excess drift between the satellites. The first attempt for the docking mission was originally scheduled for January 7 and was then rescheduled to January 9.

"While making a maneuver to reach 225 m between satellites the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period", ISRO said on social media platform X on January 8, a day before the rescheduled experiment date.

The mission, called Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), would make India the fourth country in the world to achieve a feat essential for expanding future deep space exploratory missions.

The SpaDeX mission, launched on December 30, aims to demonstrate in-space docking using small spacecraft.

A successful demonstration of the SpaDeX will make India the fourth nation to master the complex technologies that are crucial for its future missions, such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and landing an astronaut on the moon.

The PSLV C60 rocket carrying the two 220-kilogramme satellites lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, with the spacecraft placed into a 475-kilometre circular orbit.