Speaker Om Birla says first session of Lok Sabha had 103% productivity

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed the House that 103 per cent of the Parliament's productivity was achieved in its first session, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Speaker Om Birla says First Session of Lok Sabha had 103 percent productivity (PTI)

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on June 24 and was concluded on July 2, with the Prime Minister's reply. The session was spread over seven sittings and lasted for 34 hours. 50 members gave speeches throughout the session.

The President's address on June 27 led to an 18-hour discussion, with 68 members participating. The session ended with the passage of the Motion of Thanks by the President for the joint sitting of Parliament.

Over the first two days, 539 members from both houses of Parliament took their oaths to join public office. The proceedings in the first session were marked by fiery speeches across the board.

Issues such as the NEET-UG exam, paper leaks, the Agnipath scheme and Manipur, dominated the discussion. Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, also courted controversy, with remarks that PM Modi and the BJP were spreading messages of violence and hatred towards minorities and that they were not ‘real Hindus’. Several of his comments were expunged from the record by order of the Speaker.

Prime Minister Modi also hit back and stated that Rahul Gandhi had a ‘balak buddhi, tumse na ho paega’ (you have a childish mind even though you're a grown person, you won't be able to perform well).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh moved a resolution condemning the Opposition's behaviour during Prime Minister Modi's reply, as they were sloganeering and disrupting his speech.