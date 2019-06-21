Speaker’s first advice to MPs: Short questions, direct replies

In his first meeting with political leaders, newly elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday he wanted more questions to be accommodated during Question Hour to ensure better utilisation of one of Parliament’s key sessions.

At a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) attended by some ministers and floor leaders of different parties, Birla suggested that questions by MPs should be short and crisp and answers from ministers to the point.

This would curtail the amount of time spent on each question and enable more questions of national and social importance to be asked and answered during Question Hour.

The first hour of the day in Parliament — from 11 am to noon — when MPs are allowed to ask the government questions is called Question Hour. Members can ask two types of questions, seeking either oral or written answers.

Oral answers are given personally by ministers while written answers are submitted to the House. If an MP is not satisfied with a minister’s answer, he or she can ask supplementary questions.

According to Parliament data, Question Hour is often the worst casualty of disruptions in the House. Besides, not many questions can be fielded as MPs ask roundabout questions and ministers give lengthy answers.

On Thursday, political leaders offered full support to Birla’s proposal. Biju Janata Dal floor leader Pinaki Misra said, “We completely support the Speaker’s proposal. Many a time in the Rajya Sabha all questions slotted for the day have been exhausted, but in the Lok Sabha, we are hardly able to complete 5-6 questions. I agree with the Speaker that questions should be short and answers to the point.”

According to PRS Legislative Research, 18% questions were answered orally in the last Lok Sabha, which is 8% higher than those answered in the 15th Lok Sabha.

A senior Lok Sabha official said, “Currently, on an average, only 5.5 questions are taken up during Question Hour. The Speaker is committed to increase the number of questions.”

Observers say Birla, elected on Wednesday, means business and wants to ensure better utilization of the session.

Hours after assuming charge, Birla made it clear that he would not allow chanting of religious slogans in Parliament after the oath-taking ceremony was marred by frequent sloganeering by the treasury benches.

Earlier too, various Speakers have tried to salvage Question Hour as it offers MPs a chance to directly ask questions to ministers and hold them accountable. Besides, preparing answers takes ministers a lot of time.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 00:08 IST