From student leader to Lok Sabha Speaker: 10 points about Om Birla

Om Birla, the NDA’s nominee for the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post is a second term BJP MP from Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency of Rajasthan who rose from politics of cooperative movement (societies). Birla, 56, has travelled a long way from being a student leader to the NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker.

Here are 10 points about Birla:

1. Born on December 4, 1962, in Kota, Om Birla was students’ union president of the government senior secondary school, Gumanpura, Kota in 1978.

2. He was a president of the Rajasthan unit of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)

3. Birla became president of the Kota cooperative consumer wholesale store limited in his early days of politics.

4. Om Birla had contested and won his first Lok Sabha polls in 2014 when he defeated scion of Kota royal family, Ijyaraj Singh of the Congress by 200782 votes.

5. In the 2019 general elections, Birla defeated Congress candidate, Ramnarayan Meena by 279677 votes.

6. Birla had also contested three assembly polls from Kota South and had never lost.

7. He served as parliamentary secretary in the former CM Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government from 2003 to 2008.

8. Birla holds an M.Com degree from Ajmer’s Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University

9. His 92-year-old father Krishna Birla is the president of the 99 year old cooperative society of Kota named Kota Karamchari Sahkari Samiti and couple of other cooperative societies.

10. Om Birla’s wife Dr Amita Birla is a gynecologist in the government hospital of Kota. Birla has two daughters named Akansha and Anjali.

