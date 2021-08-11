Speaker summons home, IT, telecom secys for not appearing before House panel

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has summoned secretaries of three ministries -- home, IT and telecom -- and spoken to them over the issue of seeking exemption from appearing before a parliamentary committees at the last minute, said a person aware of the details.

According to the person, the Speaker acted on a complaint filed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor about the secretaries not appearing before the panel that was examining the the issue of Citizens Data and Security and Privacy.

“Tharoor met the Speaker thrice to resolve the stalemate. And he was assured that the Speaker will hold an informal meeting with the members, but that has not happened so far. The tenure of the committee will end on September 12 and two reports are pending, one on Internet shutdown and the second on media ethics,” said the person quoted above.