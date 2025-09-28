'Special envoy, BRICS member': ‘Godman’ Chaitanyananda's big lies exposed after arrest

Delhi Police recovered two fake identity cards from self-proclaimed godman Baba Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who allegedly tried to pass himself off as a high-ranking international diplomat, authorities said on Sunday. Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati with police personnel after his arrest, in Agra.(ANI)

One of the counterfeit visiting cards claimed he was a "Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations," while the other described him as a "Special Envoy of India" and a member of the Joint Commission of BRICS countries, ANI reported, citing police.

Authorities said that both IDs were completely fake and were created to falsely project global influence and diplomatic status.

Saraswati is accused of financial irregularities, fraud and is being investigated for the alleged sexual harassment of 17 women students at a private institute in South Delhi.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati arrested

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday morning, Delhi Police said.

A Delhi Police team traced Saraswati (62) to Agra, where he was staying at a hotel, officials said.

"Multiple teams were formed to nab Saraswati. Based on inputs, we tracked him to a hotel in Agra's Taj Ganj area and caught him from there around 3.30 am on Sunday," a senior police officer said, adding that he fled Delhi on August 4 when the FIR was registered.

Sexual harassment case against Swami Chaitanyananda

It was alleged that Saraswati, a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, forced female students to visit his quarters late at night and sent them inappropriate text messages at odd hours. He allegedly kept track of the students' movements through his phone.

During the probe, it was revealed that the accused allegedly used different names and particulars to operate multiple bank accounts and withdrew over ₹50 lakh after the FIR was registered against him, the officer added.

Earlier, police froze ₹8 crore, linked to Saraswati, parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits.