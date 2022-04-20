Home / India News / ‘Special visa for foreigners seeking AYUSH therapy,’ says PM Modi in Gujarat
‘Special visa for foreigners seeking AYUSH therapy,’ says PM Modi in Gujarat

PM Modi also lauded the contribution of the AAYUSH Kadha for “boosting people’s immunity” during the pandemic.
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Director General of World health organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth during the 'Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit', at Mahatma Mandir, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday.(PTI)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 01:41 PM IST
ByIshika Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India is soon going to introduce a special AYUSH visa category for foreign nationals who want to come to India to take advantage of AYUSH therapy, news agency ANI reported.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, who was also speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat, said that he was “privileged to come to the land of Mahatma Gandhi."

"Long term strategic investments along with government commitment are needed to support the innovation ecosystem for medicine in general and traditional medicine in particular," said the top official of the global health body.

Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel & Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present at the inaugural event.

The Director General also called for "innovators, industry and government to develop traditional medicine in a sustainable, environmentally sensitive and equitable manner". "When bringing traditional medicines into markets, we must ensure that the communities who had nurtured it and passed on this knowledge also benefit from their development," said Ghebreyesus as per news agency PTI.

PM Modi also lauded the contribution of the AAYUSH Kadha for “boosting people’s immunity” during the pandemic. “It's the first time an investment summit is being held for the AYUSH sector. I thought of this at the time Covid-19 outbreak. During this time 'AYUSH Kada' & other similar products have helped people boost their immunity, (sic)” he said.

The Ministry of Ayush undertook several R&D and public health initiatives to harness the potential of Ayush systems to contain the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Ministry also collaborated with several research organisations to encourage, promote and advance evidence-based research on Ayush systems.

