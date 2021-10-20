Home / India News / Speed up apple harvest, growers told as IMD predicts heavy snowfall in Kashmir
Speed up apple harvest, growers told as IMD predicts heavy snowfall in Kashmir

The IMD has warned that heavy snowfall could lead to damage to the apple orchards and temporary disruption of traffic along major highways in the hilly areas of Kashmir
Apple growers have been asked to harvest crop without wasting time by the Jammu and Kashmir horticulture department as snowfall is expected soon. (HT Photo/File/Representative use)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 10:55 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The horticulture department has issued an advisory to fruit growers in Kashmir asking them to speed up apple harvest after the India Meteorological Development (IMD) on Tuesday issued a warning saying a fresh western disturbance approaching the region could result in heavy snowfall and rains from Friday.

The IMD warned that heavy snowfall could lead to damage to the apple orchards and temporary disruption of traffic along major highways in hilly areas. “There is an advisory from IMD, so we have asked growers without wasting time, they should harvest apples in the orchards where apples are still on trees,” said horticulture department director Ajaz Ahmad Bhat. He added that the apple growers should also prune trees and ensure proper drainage in the orchards. “People should not panic but start working to save their orchards and crop,” he said.

Snowfall in the first week of November in Kashmir in 2018 damaged orchards.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
