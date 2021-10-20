Security beefed up, searches intensified across Kashmir

Security has been enhanced and searches have been intensified across Kashmir, especially in Srinagar, following a series of targeted killings that left 11 civilians dead this month, officials familiar with the developments said.

Mobile internet services have either been suspended or their speed reduced in parts of Srinagar’s old city and south Kashmir districts where the attacks were reported.

Multiple security review meetings have been held and the number of security forces deployed around key installations, such as the secretariat and the airport, have been increased in the wake of the attacks, the officials cited above said.

“These types of attacks obviously attract a greater security response. We have intensified the measures in type and number wherever we thought necessary,” one of the officials said on condition of anonymity.

Multiple checkpoints and roadblocks have been erected across Srinagar. “The security is very stringent and the searches have been intensified. Police and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) parties have been patrolling in larger numbers… vehicles are also being searched,” Bilal Ahmad, a Srinagar resident, said.

Besides, the number of bulletproof mobile bunker vehicles deployed at sensitive places has also been increased and the high-tech CCTV surveillance enhanced. Women paramilitary forces have been deployed in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk to assist with the searches.

“There has been an uneasy silence ever since the attacks took place. Fewer people prefer to move out fearing the deterioration of the situation,” another resident said, preferring not to be named.

Hundreds of people have been detained and questioned as part of the probe into the civilian killings so far.

The counter insurgency operations by forces have also been intensified. Last week, police claimed to have killed 13 terrorists in the region.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who chaired a meeting with state police and chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces on Monday to discuss various security issues, is likely to visit Kashmir in the last week of October to review the situation and also inaugurate developmental projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON