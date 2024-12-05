Speeding BMW collides with Tata Punch near Delhi Gate, 20-year-old driver behind wheels

A speeding BMW car collided with a Tata Punch and rammed into a road driver in the national capital's Delhi Gate area on Thursday afternoon. A BMW Z4 convertible was dragged on for nearly 100 metres from the point of collision near Delhi Gate. (HT Photo)

The luxury car, a BMW Z4 convertible, was dragged on for nearly 100 metres from the point of collision, ANI reported. While no other passersby were injured, the BMW driver sustained minor wounds.

A 20-year-old Sukhwinder Singh was behind the BMW wheels, officials said.

Police said that they were probing the incident to ascertain the cause, including whether speeding or reckless driving was done in the case.

Additionally, Singh is also undergoing a medical examination to determine whether he was inebriated at the time of the incident, PTI reported.

Shocking visuals from the accident which, the Delhi Police said was reported around 3 pm, surfaced on social media.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered at the IP Estate Police Station. Notably, the car involved in the accident is registered under the name of Mintu Singh, a resident of the Laxmi Nagar area.

An external person, Aas Mohammad, is the second owner of the car, police said. "Mohammad has been extended recently for two years from Delhi. He was not present at the accident site and he is not allowed to even enter Delhi due to the externment action against him," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan.

Cops said that the 20-year-old Singh was driving the luxury car at a high speed.

Meanwhile, Rahul, driver of the Tata Punch as per Free Press Journal, said that including him, three people were present in his car while travelling towards Delhi Gate from ITO. He said that they were on their way to the Old Delhi area.

"Suddenly, a high-speed car hit our vehicle from the side, causing it to lose balance and crash into the divider. We are safe, but our car has been damaged," Rahul was quoted as saying by ANI.

Though not in this case, several cases of speeding collisions have claimed many lives. Just two days ago, five MBBS students were killed after their car collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus in Kerala's Alappuzha.

"Due to the impact of the collision, the car was completely damaged and the occupants inside were taken out after breaking open the vehicle," police sources were quoted as saying.

In another tragedy, a 26-year-old Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who was on his way to take charge of his first posting, died in a road accident in Karnataka's Hassan district.

(with inputs from agencies)